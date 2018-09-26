Obituary of Richard Allan Young

Richard Allan Young, almost 67, born in Santa Rosa, CA, passed September 15, 2018.

As a child and young man, Richard, lived in the California towns of Santa Rosa, Novato, Petaluma, Penngrove, and finally Grass Valley. A 1969 Graduate of Nevada Union High School, Sierra Community College and the USMC Correctional Officer's program.

Richard and Carolyn married in Daly City residing there for several years, retiring to Grants Pass, OR. Following the long tradition of Youngs & Ruggles Richard became a Master Mason in Nevada City, CA Lodge No. 13. He was Worshipful Master of Grants Pass Lodge No. 84 F & A. I recently heard he was involved with three Lodges in OR. He followed the York and Scottish Rites of Masonry and was a Shriner.

Richard never had any children of his own, but solidly welcomed Carolyn's daughters as his own.

He was a Marine stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War and after being honorably discharged worked as a private contractor doing construction work in Grass Valley & Nevada City.

Richard was a collector, rare books, spittoons, bottles, safes and any amazing thing, filling all but the walls of their Grants Pass home. His collecting was seasoned with fishing on the Rouge River, some hunting, Masonry, helping elderly Masons and more.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Allan W. Young and Betty L. (Cronan) Young of Grass Valley, CA and is survived by his brother Lawrence W. Young (69), Larry's wife Sara Head of Ventura, niece Jessica (Young) and Will Fish, and grandniece Aurora and grandnephew Nox, of Washington, D. C.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, September 25, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Grants Pass OR.

In lieu of flowers please make charitable donations to the Shriner's Hospital or your favorite charity. At this writing, it is expected that interment will be in Grants Pass, OR with some ashes interred in the Masonic section of the Pine Grove Cemetery, Nevada City, CA, next to mom and dad.