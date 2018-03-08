Obituary of Rev Norman Nelson

Rev Norman Nelson passed away February 27, 2018. He passed away at the hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Norman was born on may 23, 1926, in Denver Colorado in 1926. He grew up in a christian home and began singing at a young age. The family moved to California where he attended Life Bible Collage and was the soloist at Angeles Temple for many years. He met his first wife Georgia at the church. They married in 1945 and had 6 children. Steven, Diane, Nels, Karen, Lynn and Mark. Norm worked for Overseas Crusades for many years and spent 6 years in the Philippines as a missionary.

His life was spent singing in many churches in the United States. He was known as the Singing Ambassador. He sang for President Kennedy and other presidents around the world. He was the pastor of Penn Valley Community Church for 6 years.

He met and married Charlotte Roy and they were married for 25 years.

He was survived by his 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia and his son Nels.

The Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on April 20, 2018 at Calvary Bible Church.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Bible Church or Penn Valley Community Church.