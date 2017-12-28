Obituary of Renee Mueller

Renee Mueller passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2017 while living at home. She was 89.

A private remembrance will be held at a later date.

Renee was born in 1928 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Colorado College in Fine Arts and received her teaching credential from San Diego State.

Renee sang with the San Diego Symphony Chorale and Music in the Mountains Chorale in Grass Valley. She loved camping in Borrego St. Park, Hiking, backpacking, and working for the US Forest Service and volunteering for the Sierra Club.

Renee was a beloved mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Annette (Gregory) Wolters and Jen (Nick) Calandri; son John (Camille) Mueller; grandson Reece Morgan; granddaughters, Alexandra Morgan, Marion (Brittney) Morgan, Brandi Calandri and Shawneesy Calandri.

She was preceded in death by parents, Albert (Papa) and Margarette Ramond and sister Addy Vigelis.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Hospice of the Foothills, Sierra Club or California State Park.

