Obituary of Rena Marie Marundee

Rena Marie Marundee passed away on June 24, 2018 in Grass Valley, California. She was 89.

There will not be a memorial service held.

Rena was born on September 25, 1928 in Oakland, California to Frances and Maria Slaviero, both Italian immigrants. She married Richard E. Marundee on October 29, 1948 and were happily married almost 70 years. Together they had three children, Paul, David, and Susan. Rena worked as a Registered Nurse for 35 years.

Richard and Rena were actively involved with the Nevada City Railroad Museum. They enjoyed traveling with the Roadrunners Travel Club and attending music concerts. Rena enjoyed watercolor painting, sewing, and baking delicious pies.

Rena will be deeply missed by her family and so many friends in their retirement community.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Richard; daughter, Susan; sons, Paul and David; six grandchildren, Cristin, Eric, Kevin, Matthew, Claire, and Natalie; two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Bradley.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.