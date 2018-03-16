Obituary of Reginald H. Leighton, Sr.

Reginald H. Leighton, Sr., passed away February 25, 2018 in San Rafael, CA. Reg grew up in Grass Valley and graduated from Nevada Union High in 1956. While attending Sierra College in Auburn he drove logging trucks for Chuck Crandall and had many stories of his adventures. Reg graduated from Sacramento State in 1964 and moved to Marin County where he worked for a CPA firm in San Rafael. Reg passed the CPA exam in 1967 and owned a successful CPA firm in Marin County until his retirement in 2010. Reg enjoyed golf, hunting, being outdoors and old western TV shows.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; son Reginald Leighton Jr.; daughter Vicky (Jim) Richardson; step daughter Jennifer Pettijohn; step son Jim Cranston; granddaughters Jamie Cranston, Amanda (Chris) Kruger, their daughters Monica and Lily, and grandson Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his stepson Donald Cranston; brother Richard and sister Betty.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family.