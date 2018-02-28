Obituary of Raymond Stephen Krutiak

Raymond Stephen Krutiak passed away peacefully on January 25, 2018 surrounded by his family. He was 79.

Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary; graveside service to follow at Sierra Memorial Lawn. A reception will take place at the Nevada County Country Club in Grass Valley after the graveside. This would have been his 80th birthday.

Raymond was born in Winnipeg, Canada on March 10, 1938 to Stephen and Marjorie Krutiak. Ray was the eldest of four boys. His family immigrated to California in 1955 and he became a naturalized citizen in 1962. Ray graduated from high school then married Linda Koonse on August 7, 1959. He was married for 47 years and raised four children. Ray worked in the Long Beach Shipyards in the 60s, a weighmaster in the 70s and retired after 21 years as a buyer from NID in 1999.

He was a man of many talents. He had beautiful handwriting and calligraphy which led him into making business signs and window décor. He was an amazing artist of pastels. Ray enjoyed golf, ballroom dancing, traveling, cruises, camping and playing blackjack. He was a member of the Nevada County Country Club, Nevada City Elks and Lake of the Pines Country Club. He was a Nevada City Police Reserve in the 80s.

Ray led a full life and had no regrets. He will live forever in our hearts and is dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Tom) Roth, Denise Krutiak and Sandy Jenkins; son Stephen (Shiva) Krutiak; son-in-law Mark Jenkins; grandchildren, Joseph Krutiak, Nicole and Melinda Gowey, Samantha Roth, Cassandra, Ashleigh and Taylor Jenkins, Presley, Lacey and Niklas Krutiak; great grandchildren, Alex Strehl, Enrique Cervantez and soon to be born, Violet Law, as well as his companion of nine years, Marcia Hoffman.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger, Robert and Richard; brother-in-law, Joseph Koonse; mother and father-in-law, Frances and John Kennedy and Ray's wife, Linda.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City.