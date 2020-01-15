Obituary of Raymond Pierce Leech

Raymond Pierce Leech passed away January 3, 2020 at his home. He was 83 years old.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze, Texas.

Ray was born on May 19, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to Maurice Raymond and Clara Pierce Leech. Ha attended Van Nuys High School where he met his wife, Patricia Snow. Ray served in The Navy from 1955-1958 and married shortly after discharge. They traveled California Highway 1on honeymoon from Los Angeles to San Francisco’s St. Francis Hotel. Their first year was spent traveling and working around the United States and they returned a year later to have their first child, Cindy Anne. Pat and Ray went on to add to their family Mickey, Craig Raymond and Cary Patrick. Mickey lived only a day.

Ray completed 2 years at L.A. City College and traveled for work selling medical equipment. He later started his own business doing the same. He divorced in 1976 and later married Cynthia Miller of Kountze, Texas. They enjoyed a happy marriage living in Penn Valley, CA until Cindy passed away in 2004. Ray then married his neighbor and friend, Ruthie Watkins in 2008. They traveled and enjoyed life until she passed away in 2017.

Rays hobbies included tracking and trading stocks and other investments. He was a member of Sierra Presbyterian Church in Grass Valley. Earlier in his life, he was a Boy Scout, Toastmaster, Elk and many years enjoyed the “Double M” group of the Congregational Church in Van Nuys, CA.

Ray was a gentle man who will be missed by all.

Survived by:

Elder sister Marjorie Leech Colburn of Penn Valley, daughter Cindy Shaw of Smartsville, CA, sons Craig Raymond of Salem, OR and Cary Patrick of Longmont, CO and 5 grandchildren: Hannah and Rebecca Shaw, Bryce Leech and Austin and Justin Leech.