Obituary of Raymond Marquez Jr.

Raymond Marquez Jr. passed away peacefully at home on July 21, 2019. He was 85 years old. Raymond lived in the Penn Valley area since 1975 on a parcel he called his “terra firma” his firm land; land which he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife Etta Lucille, and his son Raymond Michael. Raymond was born in 1934 to Jesse and Raymond Marquez Sr. in El Reno, OK. He grew up there and graduated from El Reno High School “Home of the Indians” in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart Etta soon after and joined the United States Air Force, retiring in 1975. He and his wife raised 4 children together. Surviving Raymond are his sister Delores of OK, children; Sherry, Jami and Norman Joseph; his grandchildren;

Amber, Jacob, Sarah, Curtis, Robert, Jesse, Ashley, Mindy, Mariah and Nodiah. He also has 10 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and many great nieces and nephews. Besides God and home, family was Raymond’s greatest treasure.

Raymond went on to work for the US Dept. of Forestry for 10 years and the USPS for 10 years. He was a tireless worker and even completed his Associates Degree at Yuba College after retiring from the Air Force. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and several other organizations: feeding the homeless and delivering communion to the homebound for the Catholic Church. Raymond was known for never allowing anyone he knew to go hungry. He would load up grocery bags of food or cook up pots of soup and beans to share with any needy person. He helped countless people in various needs that only God knows the number.

Services will be held to honor Raymond on Saturday, August 10th, 11 a.m. at the St Patrick’s Parish, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley, CA. Interment will follow at the Catholic cemetery then a reception will be help back at St. Patrick’s. We would be honored by your presence.

Condolences and flowers may be sent to St. Patrick’s Parish or 413 Rafael Dr. Elverta,

CA 95626