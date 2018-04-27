Obituary of Raymond D. (Don) Schmitz

Raymond D. (Don) Schmitz passed away on April 20, 2018 at his home in Nevada City. He was 90.

Don was born January 30, 1928 in San Francisco to Alfred & Amelia Schmitz. He worked for Schlage Lock Co. in S.F. before moving to Burlingame, where he lived for 18 years. He was a certified gunsmith and owned King Gunsights.

Don opened Nugget Antiques in Nevada City on Mother's Day 1970 & started the Nevada City Mint in 1975. Don was a three term President of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. He received the Chamber's Elza Kilroy Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 1987 and the Business Person of the Year Award in 2013.

Between 1977 & 2001, Don commuted over to Carson City monthly to operate the coinage press for the Carson City Museum, formerly the U. S. Mint.

After selling the Mint, he continued to sell antiques at the Antique Palace in Grass Valley. Don was a World War II veteran of the United States Coast Guard and served in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. He maintained his love of all things Alaska and visited five times over the years. Don was still working full time in his antique shops up until the end of last year.

He is survived by his son; Kenny Schmitz; grandsons Iden and Kieran Kilburn and Noah Stellhorn.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife Josephine; daughter Donna Kilburn; son Kurt and brothers, Albert, Robert, Gary and Gil.

He will be buried at the Red Dog Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy. Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.