Obituary of Ray Hugenberger

Ray Hugenberger passed away on January 9, 2020. He was 72 years old.

A service will be held at 1:00pm, Friday January 31 at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA.

Ray was born on January 9, 1948 in the Bay Area as an only child, and graduated from Hayward High in 1966. He had two daughters with Judy (Rachael and Jennifer), and then around 1976 Ray moved to this area with Kay and later had another daughter (Ginny). He married Denise on September 15, 1990 at their home in Grass Valley, CA.

Ray was an avid car man starting in high school, and his first car was a Model A. He was a profound mechanic, and stored tons of information in his brain which led him to start his own auto repair business. Ray loved to dance the east coast swing and sing karaoke. He was known for telling jokes and stories, and always ran into somebody he knew wherever he went. His heart was in the 1800s, so he loved antiques and collected (too many) clocks and other unique items. He and Denise frequented antique stores and fairs as well as swap meets.

Ray is survived by his wife Denise Hugenberger, daughters Rachael Murphy and Jennifer Hugenberger of Tennessee, daughter Ginny Hugenberger of Hayward, stepdaughter Alison Schmidt of Nevada City, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Virginia Hugenberger.

Over the years Ray was a member of the Roamin Angels, Auburn A’s, and Gra-Neva A’s. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Roamin Angels (PO Box 1616, Grass Valley) with a memo to specifically support the Riebe’s High School Auto Shop program in Ray’s name.