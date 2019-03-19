Obituary of Raquel Marie Larimer
March 19, 2019
Raquel Marie Larimer, also known as Kelly, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 in Grass Valley. She was 31.
Raquel was born Aug. 31, 1985, in Woodland, CA. She was the daughter of Dale and Nancy Nelson. Raquel attended Nevada Union High School and was also active and participated on the Nevada Union Cheerleader Team.
She is survived by her well mannered and terrific son Steven Wallace; her mother Nancy Nelson of Nevada City, CA and brother John Martinez of Reno, NV; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins including her beloved Uncle Tom Martinez of Reno, NV. She is preceded in death by her father Dale Nelson of Richmond.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Home prices climb out of reach for many in Nevada County (GRAPH)
- Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, discovery of items stolen from South Yuba River State Park
- Vintage ice cream cart stolen in Nevada City dumped at Rood Center
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
- Woman who pleaded to Grass Valley T-Mobile robbery skips court
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.