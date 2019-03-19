Obituary of Raquel Marie Larimer

Raquel Marie Larimer, also known as Kelly, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 in Grass Valley. She was 31.

Raquel was born Aug. 31, 1985, in Woodland, CA. She was the daughter of Dale and Nancy Nelson. Raquel attended Nevada Union High School and was also active and participated on the Nevada Union Cheerleader Team.

She is survived by her well mannered and terrific son Steven Wallace; her mother Nancy Nelson of Nevada City, CA and brother John Martinez of Reno, NV; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins including her beloved Uncle Tom Martinez of Reno, NV. She is preceded in death by her father Dale Nelson of Richmond.