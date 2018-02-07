Obituary of Randolph Rodney Smith

Randolph Rodney Smith passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018, in Grass Valley, of causes incident to age. He was 86.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at the Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho and he will be buried at the Taylor Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

He was born in Long Beach on June 5, 1931 to C. Roy and Helen Joy (Enloe) Smith.

Randy will be forever remembered and loved by his children, Steven, Zackary (Sharon), Mark (Suzanne), Brian (Cindy), and Randie Sue (Wesley Neibaur); 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ronalie (Smith) Landon; and his wife Jolene (Hult) Smith.

A few of Randy's interests were flying airplanes, telling stories, serving in the LDS Temple in Sacramento and working in his well-manicured yard.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.