Obituary of Randel Ralph Riedel

Randel Ralph Riedel passed from this earth peacefully at his home in Grass Valley, CA, on September 4, 2018. He lived every ounce of his 73 years.

Randel is survived by Jane, his loving wife and life partner of more than 47 years who misses him dearly. He leaves behind two children, Megan and Nathan who are thankful that their father was always present and invested in their lives, four grandsons who will miss Papa, a proud big sister, Marian, and his favorite niece, Debbie.

A modern visionary – scientist, athlete, innovator, educator – Randel was always eager to tackle new challenges, whether taking on a double black diamond on the slopes, advocating for solar power and home energy efficiency, or building a thousand piece Lego set. While

Alzheimer's gradually took his brain, the disease could never take his heart, as Randel continued to exude compassion and concern for others that was emblematic of his entire life. Randel would have asked that we honor his memory by performing an act of kindness for someone that we don't know. For as he freely received, he freely gave of his time, talents and resources to make this a better world.

The family would like to thank all of the compassionate caregivers who helped them through the course of Randel's disease. For those who feel so inclined, a donation to Hospice of the Foothills,

Helping Hands Adult Daycare in Penn Valley or OneSource Empowering Caregivers would be greatly appreciated.