Obituary of Randall Ray Humphries

Randall Ray Humphries, “Randy,” passed away in Andover, MA of complications from his battle with cancer on January 17, 2020, four days after his 72nd birthday. He was surrounded by his wife, Cathy, his four children, and his sister Madge.

Randy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 13, 1948, but spent his teenage years in his beloved Nevada City. At Nevada Union, he excelled in academics and sports, and throughout his life often spoke of his favorite high school teachers, great coaches, and singing in Mr. Baggett’s Boys Chorus.

On April 10, 2016, The Union published a profile of Randy, as one of the first inductees to the NUHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Sports Editor Walter Ford wrote:

“Humphries was a three-sport standout at Nevada Union, excelling in football, basketball and baseball. As the quarterback at Nevada Union, Humphries was a First Team All-Sierra Football League selection in 1965 and was selected for two All Star Games. In basketball, Humphries played forward and made the All-SFL Second Team in 1966. He also played catcher on the baseball team and was named Nevada Union’s Best Male Athlete Class of 1966.

His talent and determination, as well as his academic prowess, propelled him to impressive heights at the college level. Humphries attended UC Berkeley, where he…worked his way into the starting quarterback spot for Cal in his sophomore season. In 1968 he led the Golden Bears to a victory over rival Stanford in the “Big Game” and was recognized as the Associated Press Northern California “Back of the Week.” That year he finished fourth in the pac-8 in total offense, and two of the players above him on the list were Jim Plunkett and O.J. Simpson.”

Randy met his future wife, Cathy Cleave, at Cal. They married in 1971 and settled near Seattle for the next 45 years. Most of his career was in commercial real estate. His favorite pastime was supporting his children’s passion for sports, theatre and school. His sports interests expanded to swimming, crew, and water polo as he drove the kids to countless morning practices and competitions; and coached their soccer teams. He relied on his athletic accomplishments to help instill in his children the importance of doing your best, working hard, teamwork, sportsmanship and being a leader.

Becoming a grandparent in 2013 took on a very special meaning for Randy. After retiring in 2017, he and his wife moved to Massachusetts to be close to their grandchildren.

Randy is survived by his wife Cathy Humphries, son Daniel Humphries, and daughters Rebecca Humphries, Jane Cardoso, and Eleanore Humphries; and grandsons Eric and Will Cardoso, and Kit and Cal Wisniewski. He is also survived by his sisters Gail Matulovich and Madge Bares.

A small private family service was held at Christ Church in Andover. Donations in Randy’s memory may be made to Christ Church Children’s Center, 33 Central St, Andover MA 01810.