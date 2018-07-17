Obituary of Randall Huebner

Randall Huebner passed away on July 6, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was 74 years old.

Randy was born on August 8, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Arlington High School at age 17 and joined the Navy. While in the Navy he was stationed in Long Beach California where he met Ellen. Randy and Ellen married in 1966 and lived in Los Angeles California where Randy worked as a land surveyor for 30 years. Randy had many hobbies which included restoring vintage cars, woodworking, remodeling his house, and traveling across the United States.

Randy and Ellen retired and moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1998, where he built their home. He became involved in the community by volunteering for the Nevada County Search and Rescue and the Sheriff's Department. Randy loved old cars. He owned several that he regularly drove on car tours. He was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of Auburn and the Historical Vehicle Association for more than 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen of 52 years; his two brothers Jeff and Mike; his son Brian (Barbara); daughter Susan (Vince); three grandchildren Kailee, Maia, and Ryan.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions in Randall Huebner's name to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or call 1-800-342-2383.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.