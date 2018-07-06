Obituary of Ramona “Mona” Baum

Ramona "Mona" Baum

Ramona "Mona" Baum passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018. She was 89.

She was born December 8, 1928 to Harold and Flossie Rouse, in Nampa Idaho.

Ramona and her husband enjoyed R.V. traveling and doing countless crafty projects, which they sold at craft fairs wherever the highway would take them.

She is survived by her daughters, Robyn (Garry), Billie; son Michael (Patricia); 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wilbur (Bill); daughter Debbie; sister Maurine and grandson Tyler.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday August 4, 2018 at Chapel of the Angles Mortuary. Interment will be at a later date in Nampa, Idaho.