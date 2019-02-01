Obituary of Ramona Carley Bryant (Trentham)

Ramona Carley Bryant (Trentham), passed away January 23, 2019. She was 86.

She was a resident of Grass Valley, CA, with husband George, for the past 40 plus years, as well as for the 4 years she attended Grass Valley High School (graduated in 1950) after moving from Calaveras County. She was employed by the State of California for more than 44 years in Berkeley, Sacramento and Auburn. She is survived by two children by a previous marriage, Linda (Greg) and Mark (Melody); three stepdaughters with George, Georgia (Ed), Evy (Gary), and Susie (Dennis). A private service has been held.