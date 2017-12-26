 Obituary of Ralph Fletcher | TheUnion.com

Ralph Fletcher passed away on December 18, 2017 from a long illness. He was 82.

He belonged to Operating Engineers and The Grass Valley Sportsman. He was a heavy equipment operator. There will be no services at this time.

He is survived by his wife Jane; sons, Kelley and Cory; daughter Tracy; brother Pat; grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.