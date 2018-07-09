Obituary of Ralph Carl Hostetler

Ralph Carl Hostetler was born May 10, 1940 in his grandfather's home in Downieville, California. He was one of four graduates in Downieville High School class of 1958. After attending classes at Fresno Junior college Ralph returned to Downieville and married Lyn Shipley in 1963. They had 2 children, Jessica and Carl and the family moved to Penn Valley in 1970. After Ralph and Lyn divorced in 1973 he stayed in Penn Valley and later met Lennis, whom he was with for 44 years.

Ralph was an entrepreneur his whole life, owned several businesses and enjoyed many hobbies.

He was preceded in death by his mother Helen; sister NevaJean; father Robert and nephew Archie. He lived a full life of hard work, rowdy play and many adventures.

He passed away on May 31, 2018, leaving behind his 2 children, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 2 nephews and many friends.

He was a great man and he will be missed. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds. This will be a potluck so please bring your favorite dish to share.