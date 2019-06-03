Obituary of Rabecca Brieann Mershon

Rabecca Brieann Mershon’s life was taken on May 20th, 2019 at the tender age of 25.

Rabecca was born in Grass Valley and lived here most of her life.

She is a very caring, funny, bigger-than-life personality who would help anyone in need without a second thought. Always trying to make

the best of things even when life’s troubles were stacked against her. She loved animals, especially her dog Flea.

She is survived by her two young children; her mother and stepfather, Sandie and Jeff Smith; grandmother, Barbara Lomazzi; her sisters,

Trisha Johnston and Jennifer Phelan; and her brother, Christopher Phelan.

Through it all she was loved by so many and will dearly missed. God has promised that soon, Revelation 21: 3 & 4 will be a reality. We will see you soon, our dear one.

All are welcome to a memorial and to share positive memories on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Love Building of Condon Park in Grass Valley.

This will be a potluck, please bring a dish to share. If you wish to bring flowers, please let them be plants that will live on.