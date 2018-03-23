Obituary of Quincy Jacob Silva

On March 12th 2018, Quincy Jacob Silva left this earth to join the angels. He was born on August 31st 2015 and came into this world surrounded by love. He is survived by his loving mother Daisy Davis, father Albert Silva, grandparents Margaret and Julio Silva, great grandmother Bettierose Davis, uncle Justen Rohrer, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Melodea Davis, and grandfather, Ronald Wilkinson. Quincy was an energetic and bright little boy who always had a

smile on his face, which brought joy to your heart. He loved his family and friends and everyone that met him couldn't help but love him in return. Although gone from this earth, we know that Quincy will be the brightest star in the sky and when we look up, we will always know where to find him. Quincy was his mother's everything and she loved him deeply as only a mother can. She will sorely miss him as will everyone that knew and loved him.

We would especially like to thank the first responders and emergency services for their profound and valiant efforts to keep Quincy with us and to personally thank Chapel of the Angels Mortuary and their amazing staff who have been so respectful, helpful, understanding, and compassionate in our time of great need during this tragedy.

Quincy was a member of the Tsi Akim Maidu tribe and will be honored in a traditional Native American 'Letting Go' ceremony so that he can begin his journey to

join his ancestors. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.

The ceremony begins at sunset and is scheduled for April 8th to be held at: Kulu Village 5390 State Hwy 20 Browns Valley, CA 95918 Quincy Jacob Silva

'Mommy loves you to the moon and back'