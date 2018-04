On March 12 2018, Quincy Jacob Silva began a new journey.

To honor his life and memory there will be a Celebration of his Life at 1 p.m., on April 8 2018, rain or shine. This event will be held at Kulu Village 5390 State Hwy 20 Browns Valley, CA 95918.

Out of respect for the family and to honor Quincy, no alcohol or drugs are allowed.