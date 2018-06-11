Obituary of Queen Ina Hughes

A resident of Grass Valley since 1979, Queen Ina Hughes died Monday, June 4, 2018 with family close by. She was 99, and lived long and fulfilled life, surrounded by a large extended family who loved her unconditionally.

Born in 1919 in rural Mississippi, she married her soulmate in 1939. Her husband served in the Navy during WWII and they moved several times during his enlistment. An assignment to San Diego convinced them California was the place to be and their four daughters are eternally grateful for this decision. They raised their girls with much love and wisdom and welcomed son-in-law, ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren — all Californians — over the years.

Ina was a skilled and caring homemaker, seamstress, sometimes gardener and a wonderful cook, specializing in the southern food she was raised on. Food and love meant about the same, as far as she was concerned. She was a long-time member of the Grass Valley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Umberson, Karen (Jerry) Austin, Sharen (Rod) Benevides, and Wanda (Barry) LaBerge. She was preceded in death by her husband Cyril in 2013. They had celebrated their 74 anniversary days before he died.

A funeral service for Ina will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 14 at Chapel of the Angels, 250 Race St. in Grass Valley. Viewing will be at 12:30. On Friday, June 15, the burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, 5810 Midway Road. Please arrive by 10 am.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.