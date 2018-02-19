Obituary of Phyllis Marie Graham Hazelwood

Today we celebrate the beautiful gift that was our mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend, Phyllis Marie Graham Hazelwood. Phyllis was born to Ruth and S. Roy Graham on February 18, 1932, in Aberdeen, Washington. At a very early age she showed remarkable musical talent, and even as a young girl she sang for large audiences. She went on to become a professional classical singer, comfortable in six different languages, after years of training and study. She graduated with a degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Washington, where she played the lead role in many student operatic performances. Elected to Phi Beta Kappa, she also was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma social sorority and the Mu Phi Epsilon international professional music fraternity.

For decades, she gave people joy and spiritual support with her gorgeous mezzo soprano voice, as she performed with dozens of church, temple, and performing arts organizations, both as a soloist and choir member. Truly, her voice was a gift from God that she generously shared.

She was the loving wife of our dear father. They were very happily married for sixty-one years. Together they traveled the world, and lived in Washington, California and Texas. They enjoyed a very happy retirement in beautiful Nevada City, California.

She was our loving mother (of three daughters), our mother-in-law and our grandmother (of six), who never forgot a birthday, a special occasion, or important moment in our lives. She was always there for us, day or night, and was unfailing in her support for us throughout our lives. We remember always her loyalty, wisdom, patience, discipline, intelligent guidance, and loving approach to life. We love you, Mom.