Obituary of Phyllis Graham Dempsey
May 16, 2018
Phyllis Graham Dempsey passed away in Ventura, CA, on May 11, 2018.
She was born in Chicago, IL, on August 28, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of Houston, TX, before calling Grass Valley, CA, her home in 1998.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Graham Janette, of Hutchinson, KS; two daughters, Donna Monir of Nevada City, CA, and Deborah Moe of Ojai, CA; two sons, Robert Freeman of Palo Alto, CA, and David Freeman of Nevada City, CA; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as two great great-grandchildren.
"We are the keepers of memories. A sacred trust given to us by those who have journeyed on." Glenda Stansbury.
