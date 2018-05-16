Obituary of Phyllis Graham Dempsey

Phyllis Graham Dempsey passed away in Ventura, CA, on May 11, 2018.

She was born in Chicago, IL, on August 28, 1928. She was a lifelong resident of Houston, TX, before calling Grass Valley, CA, her home in 1998.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Graham Janette, of Hutchinson, KS; two daughters, Donna Monir of Nevada City, CA, and Deborah Moe of Ojai, CA; two sons, Robert Freeman of Palo Alto, CA, and David Freeman of Nevada City, CA; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as two great great-grandchildren.

"We are the keepers of memories. A sacred trust given to us by those who have journeyed on." Glenda Stansbury.