Obituary of Phoebe Louise Wojnowski

Phoebe Louise Wojnowski passed away on June 27, 2018 at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, California. She was 84.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Phoebe's Home. Please contact Denise VanMeter @ 530-306-8676 for more information.

She was born Friday, June 22, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Paul and Elizabeth LaMarche.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise M.VanMeter; her son, Steven Wojnowski; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Scott Wojnowski.

Phoebe was married to Donald Martin Wojnowski, now divorced.

She worked 25 years for Santa Clara County as an Eligibility Supervisor.

She loved her home and was really great about preserving its value and upgrading it as needed. She also was an artist. She loved to draw, color, use chalk and water colors as well. Phoebe was extremely well read and always full of new information to share. She was diligent about feeding the hummingbirds and often saved them when they flew into the glass; holding a tiny bird in the palm of her hand until it could fly away. Phoebe loved animals, the ocean and always had a smile on her face for everyone.

She will be terribly missed by all.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude children's research.