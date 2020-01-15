Obituary of Phillip Eugene McMullin

Phillip Eugene McMullin passed away at his home in Grass Valley, California after a short illness on 10 January 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.

Phillip was born in Alva Oklahoma on 26 February 1928, the youngest of three boys. In 1940, with three teenage children, they moved west to Twin Falls, Idaho seeking a new life for themselves and create new opportunities for their children.

He moved to California in 1947 to pursue a university education, created his own retail business and a successful international group of 45 independent retail business owners operating 71 children stores in the United States of America, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, Shanghai, Singapore and Bermuda.

But more important to Phillip than his family heritage and many achievements in business, was his absolute devotion to his wife, family and personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.

He had a particular love for music, from as early as his university years, where he played the saxophone in a swing band, sang in a Barbershop Quartet and for professional radio commercial recordings. He even performed as a “Singing Doorman”.

Phillip was an active member of his local churches, First Baptist and Twin Cities, and used his love of singing to express his personal relationship with his Lord, including his own recordings of Gospel songs. He was an active snow skier until the age of 85, played tennis, travelled the world extensively and was a strong believer in the power of prayer.

He was a positive, forward thinking, kind and generous Husband and Father, always offering a smile, a hug, and constantly making sure that you knew you were loved and valued. He had a genuine concern for others. Outside the family, he made you feel like you knew him forever, even if you had just met him for the first time.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife, Rosemarie, loving Father to Chuck, Bradford (and Trudy), Douglas (and Norma), Todd (and Mary Lynn), Holly (and Mike), 11 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren, whose lives have all been greatly enriched by his love, support and direction. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Phillip’s life will be held at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Grass Valley, California at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 18 January 2020. Phillip was deeply touched by and supported the St. Jude’s Children Hospital and Wounded Warriors charities. If desired, please donate to these causes, which were so close to his heart.