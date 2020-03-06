Obituary of Philip Marvin Yager

Philip Marvin Yager was born on August 5, 1938 in Los Angeles to Philip and Dorothea Yager, and passed away on March 1, 2020 in Nevada City, California at the age of 81.

After facing childhood adversities, Philip spent his formative years and subsequent career at the University of California. He was an undergraduate at Berkeley, a graduate student at the newly opened La Jolla campus, and, for the following 38 years, a professor of physics at UC Davis. He balanced his dedication to teaching with his passion for experimental elementary particle research. In 2000, Philip was part of the Fermilab team which discovered the last of the subatomic particles, the tau neutrino. He retired to Nevada City in 2006 as professor emeritus.

Always with an eye on the lighter side of life, in 1999, Philip joined the Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City as Herbert Hoover, Nevada City’s only Resident President. He loved to travel, albeit slowly, either by train or captaining a canal boat in France. At home, he could be found on the porch reading newspapers.

Philip is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane, his sons, Ken and Max, his stepdaughter, Sandee Jackson, their spouses, Shree, Anita and Dean, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was a loving father and spouse, and is remembered for his generosity, compassion, wit and intelligence. He rose from adversity to live an accomplished and fulfilled life.

A Celebration of Life will be held be held at a later date. Philip’s family would like to thank the staff of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for their care and ask that memorial gifts be sent to SNMH Foundation, P.O. Box 1810, Grass Valley, CA 95945.