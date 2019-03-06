Obituary of Philip Dean LaRiviere Jr.

Philip Dean LaRiviere Jr. passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1955, at Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, CA. fourth child and only son of Philip and Florence LaRiviere. After he graduated from Gunn Sr. High in 1973 he attended Foothill College. Phil trained as a laser optics technician and worked at Coherent, Spectra Physics, and American Optical Company for nearly 40 years.

He moved to Grass Valley in 1990 and lived in his house near Condon Park for the rest of his life. He was the true Renaissance man with myriad interests. As a young man he built a microscope, seismograph and an 8" reflector telescope. Phil built many model planes and flew them with his flying buddies. He became interested in welding and astrophotography more recently. His last project was growing milkweed from seed to nurture the reproduction of monarch butterflies, which he did successfully.

Phil was a man of integrity. He was loyal, kind and gentle, except when his indignation was aroused over unfairness or inequality. He had life long friendships with Jon Marion of Tehachapi, and Jeff Rhoades of Woodbine, MD.

He fought a fearless battle with pancreas cancer the last year of his life. Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Edward Kim and team, and all those who assisted in his care.

He is survived by his companion of 27 years, Carol Foran, who dedicated herself to him without reservation. He is also survived by his mother, Florence LaRiviere; his adoring sisters, Anne (Bob) Black, Celia (Jim Aruta) LaRiviere and Ginny LaRiviere; as well as the Matt Black family and members of the Foran family also mourn.

Our great loss on earth is heaven's gain. You will be sorely missed, sweet prince, until we meet again.