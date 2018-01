Peter E. Power passed away on January 9, 2018 in Los Angeles from coronary heart failure. He was born on February 13, 1961 in San Mateo CA to Ned and Normalee Power. He was an entrepreneur and had a gentle spirit. The angles have brought him home. Celebration of his life will be held on January 29, at Trinity Church in Nevada City CA, services are with family only. Burial will be held later.