Obituary of Penni L. Smith

Penni L. Smith passed away April 14, 2018, at Auburn Faith Hospital. She was 56.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Sunday April 29, 2018 at Auburn Presbyterian Church located at 13025 Bel Air Drive, Auburn, CA 95603.

Penni was born Dec. 5, 1961 in San Gabriel, CA. She graduated from the University of La Verne in 1985.

She loved anything cougar, camping, and writing. She was an avid reader as well.

She is survived by her sister Dee Ann (Bruce) Bellows; Nephews James (Lia) Bellows and Gregory (Lesleyanne) Bellows; great niece Millie North, along with her fur babies Dash & Kira.

Penni was preceded in death by her mother Gladys (Demick) Smith in 1986 and father William L. Smith in 2017.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Deacon's fund at Auburn Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.