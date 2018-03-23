Obituary of Paul Schuetz

Paul Schuetz went to Heaven March 16, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was 93. Paul was born in San Francisco on March 7, 1926. You would find Paul walking miles all over Grass Valley with his walking stick, a smile and a hello. He was an amazingly strong and healthy man all of his life. He worked in construction, loved plumbing and building. He worked for many years with Standard Wrecking and in a lumber yard. You would always find him fixing or building something.

He is survived by Ruth Coursey; his sisters Norma Stone, Laurel James and Connie Burnett. He came from a family of 12, and has so many nieces and nephews we lost count.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 11841 Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley, and the date has not been set. Also a Celebration of Life will be held in September at the Schuetz Family Reunion.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.