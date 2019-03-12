Obituary of Paul Schreiber

A much-loved husband, partner, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Paul Schreiber of Grass Valley, passed away February 12, 2019. He was 86.

Paul was born June 18, 1932 in Allentown, PA., and resided in Vacaville and Grass Valley. He graduated from Allentown High School, where he met and fell in love with Faye, joined the Air Force, and was happily married to his beloved Faye. Faye passed in 2012 and later Paul was blessed to experience additional love and happiness with Donna Reddy, they cherished the joy they found together late in life. Paul was a friend to all, with a positive, upbeat personality, and a beautiful singing voice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Rd, Nevada City. We encourage wearing bright colors to celebrate Paul's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, PO BOX 1698, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or the Sierra Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 268, Nevada City CA 95959.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.