Obituary of Paul Marshall Elkins

Paul Marshall Elkins passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2017, in Grass Valley, CA. He was 74.

Paul was born on December 31, 1943.

Paul spent an idyllic childhood in Palo Alto, CA with his parents, Samuel and Beverly, younger sister Ann, and a long series of beloved dachshunds. The family spent many summers in Yosemite and camping across the western United States, which established Paul's life-long love of beautiful natural places. Paul was an artist, constantly working on creative, often outlandish projects. His love of photography informed all aspects of his life. His need to capture and study the world around him defined his existence, filled his time, and was the focus of much of his energy. He had a one of a kind combination of charm, creativity, sensitivity, intelligence, emotional insight, whimsy, and rugged independence.

Paul is survived by his sister Ann Wilson (Elkins); ex-wife and dear friend Linda Elkins; three children, Chris Elkins, Eve Lundsten (Elkins), and David Elkins; grandchildren Lake and Olive Lundsten. He will also be missed by a sweet community of friends and fellow artists in North San Juan, CA. His absence leaves a hole in all our lives that can't be filled.

"The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return" — Nature Boy by Eden Ahbez.