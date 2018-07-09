Obituary of Paul J. Kidwell

Loving husband and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Paul James Kidwell, passed away on June 4, 2018. He was 91. Paul was born on October 25, 1926 in Amboy, IL to Martha Anastacia and John Burley Kidwell. Paul was a veteran of WWII. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the infantry and Medical Corps in the South Pacific from 1944 to 1946; he was awarded The Bronze Star medal.

Paul attended Loras College. In 1953 he graduated from Illinois College of Chiropody and Foot Surgery, Doctor of Surgical Chiropody. On July 3, 1953 he was granted a license of Chiropodist by the State of Illinois. On June 16, 1951 in Freeport, Illinois, he married Patricia Veronica Steffen. Along with their first four children, Paul & Pat moved to Hawthorne, California in 1958. Paul was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church (Hawthorne, California) where, along with Pat, he helped organize the church's monthly food drive; was a Cub Scout Leader and Boy Scout Master and supported the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 1875, St. Patrick's Catholic Church Grass Valley, CA. Paul worked at Hughes Aircraft Company for 25 years completing his career as a Human Resource Manager in the Space & Communication Division.

In 1993 Paul & Pat moved to Grass Valley, California, where he lived until his death. During their retirement Paul & Pat traveled throughout the United States in their motor home, visiting 48 states. Paul enjoyed his volunteer activities, wood working and maintaining his property in Grass Valley, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his wife Pat, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Ann, sister-in-law Margaret, as well as his numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents John and Anastacia (Queen); his loving wife of 63 years Patricia (Pat) Kidwell; son James Paul Kidwell; brothers Tom and John; and sisters Dorothy, Rosemary and Jane.

He is survived by daughter Kathleen (Wayne) Kamiya of El Segundo, CA; sons Charles (Billee) of Grass Valley, CA; Robert (Patricia) of Redondo Beach, CA; and Michael, Medford, OR; daughter-In-law Donna Kidwell (Jim) of Walnut, CA; sister Ann Fuller of Wanatchee, WA; 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be offered Saturday, July 28, 1:00 p.m. at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Grass Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Mt. St. Mary's Academy, 400 S. Church Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 in honor of Paul Kidwell.

Arrangements are under the care of Holy Cross Catholic Mortuary, Culver City, CA.