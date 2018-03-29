Obituary of Paul Ann Stephenson

Paul Ann Stephenson passed March 22, 2018 at 84 years old. Grammy, as she liked to be called, was retired for 12 years from her dream job of owning Grammy's Books in Penn Valley. Even after this second retirement she enjoyed gardening and house sitting. Previously she retired from AAA in Grass Valley. She held numerous jobs prior to that, including secretary for John Brown Insurance and waitress at the Tack Room.

She is predeceased by her parents, Paul Huffaker and Jewel Beeber (Clair), her husband Air Force Major John Robert Stephenson, son Bobby Stephenson, brother Charles Huffaker, and sister Betty Gay Spakowski. Her life centered on her family.

Paul Ann is survived by her sister Dortha Doersch, brother Russell Beeber, son Bruce Stephenson, daughters Pam Mann and Patti Favetti ( John), grandchildren Whitney Stephenson, Marie Welch, Christine Favetti, David Dial III, Melissa Elzy, 9 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Grammy loved reading. She was interested in all kinds of books, the daily newspapers and crossword puzzles, and especially romance novels. She was very involved in Square Dancing, Parents Without Partners, and exploring the Emigrant Trail and Oregon Trail above Donner Lake. She loved traveling the world from Germany to Thailand to Mexico, and the United States.

She was a Sunday School Teacher, Den Mother, Room Mother, PTA President, and taught Baton Twirling to whole neighborhoods, which she learned in Marching Band in college. When she met anyone there was always a big smile and a hug. She always included everyone, making sure no one was left out. She liked a good joke, and took teasing just as well. Grammy loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Whispering Pines Church, 680 Brighton Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 on April 7th at 5:00 p.m., dinner immediately following.