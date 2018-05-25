Obituary of Patrick D. Tobin

The world lost one of the good guys when Patrick D. Tobin of Nevada City died on May 20, 2018. Born to a military family, Patrick first laid roots in San Diego, graduating from San Diego State (Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity) before joining the Marine Corps in 1953. He later moved to Los Angeles, serving as Councilman in Inglewood before returning to San Diego to raise his family and continue his career in commercial real estate.

Patrick and his wife retired to Nevada City in 1995 and quickly submersed themselves in the Gold Country car activities. A member of the Gra Neva A's Model A Ford Club and F.A.S.T., Pat spent the past 23 years "playing with cars"—he could usually be found under or inside of one of his 1930's-era Fords.

His kindness, his engagement, and his laughter have left imprints up and down California—especially on those lucky enough to love him.

He is survived by Ardis, his wife of 53 years, his children Maggie, Ryan, and Mollie, and three grandchildren. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers or visitation, please research Hereditary Hemochromatosis and help to spread the word about this little known (yet common) disease – https://www.hemochromatosis.org/.