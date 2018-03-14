Obituary of Patrick (Chuck) Martin

Chuck died on March 8, 2018 at home in Grass Valley with his loving family by his side.

Chuck was born in Boise, Idaho on May 30, 1948 to Charles and Norma Martin.

He was raised in Raleigh Hills, a suburb of Portland, Oregon, graduated from Beaverton High School, and attended Portland Community College and Portland State University. He moved to Grass Valley in 1988.

He worked in the electronics industry as a Manufacturing and Quality Engineer for Tektronix in Beaverton, Oregon from 1966 to 1988, and for Grass Valley Group from 1988 until his retirement in 2016.

He liked to spend his time hiking, especially at Empire Mine State Park. He also enjoyed gardening and photography. Re-building vintage Volkswagens was his favorite pastime and he was a proud member of the State Route 49 V-Dubs.

Survivors include his two children; MaK (Exw) Jeremy Martin (Ret) and Jennifer Purciel; stepchildren, Darin Frank of MN., Holly Mackensie and Heidi Mateo of Sacramento, CA; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Ann in 2011; and brother Michael.

There will be no memorial services at his request. Contributions to the Food Bank of Nevada County in his name in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.