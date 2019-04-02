Obituary of Patricia Zangara

Patricia Zangara, 88, of Grass Valley, entered heaven surrounded by family on March 19, 2019. Patricia Margaret Adams, often called Pat or Patty, was born on October 30, 1930, in Morristown, New Jersey. She married her grammar school sweetheart, Frank Zangara, in New Providence, NJ in 1948. They moved to Pasadena in 1949, San Jose in 1962, and Grass Valley in 1972.

Patty was the beloved wife of Frank for 70.5 years, and precious mother of Ron, Nanci, Vicky, Daniel, and Steve. She was the cherished Grammy to Amy, Carrie, Katie, Jessica, Aric, Vincent, Adeline, Warren, Zackary, and Rocco; adored Great-Gram to Josiah, Brooklynne, Rowan, Chloe, and Champ. Pat was also the dear Auntie and adopted mom and grandma to many.

Pat will always be remembered for offering an open home to friends, neighbors, and extended family. Her sweet nature, kind and gentle soul, calm and steady presence, loving heart, and her signature hand squeezes will never be forgotten! Forever loved! XOX

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 2:00pm, in the lower fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.