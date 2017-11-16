Obituary of Patricia (Patty) Ann Stanton

Patricia (Patty) Ann Stanton passed away peacefully on September 18, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 83.

She was born August 3, 1934 in Porterville, CA; she was the daughter of Charles Cullen and Rhea Stanton of Applegate, CA.

As a child her family moved from Porterville to Applegate, CA where she attended Lincoln Elementary, and graduated from Placer High in 1952. As she raised her family, Patty worked night shift at the Placer County Hospital as a nurses aide. She also enjoyed working independently as a private caregiver.

As her grandchildren grew she would shuttle them to and from their activities in "Patty's Taxi", and she loved it.

Patty loved Auburn and all the history of the California Gold Rush; she was an avid reader, she adored her family, yard sales, thrift stores and driving on daily road trips with her family members including her mother (who lived to be 102 years old).

She is survived by her twin sister Nancy Jean Stanton of Yuba City, CA; her children, Jeff, John, Gregg and Tom Wibberley; daughter Mamie Rae Carpenter; grandchildren, Garrett and Matthew Wibberley, Joe and Tyler Sands, Brian Wibberley, Colby, Tyler and Zachary Wibberley, Jessie and James Mahoney, and Olivia Shelton; also a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and cherished pets.

She is preceded in death by her brother Charles Calvin Stanton.

Patty will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.

Any cards can be sent to P.O. Box 4509 Auburn, CA 95603.