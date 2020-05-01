Obituary of Patricia “Pat” Pasteris
Patricia ‘Pat’ Pasteris
Patricia “Pat” Pasteris, 90, of Grass Valley died Monday, April 20, at Golden Empire Nursing Facility.
In accordance to her wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be private.
Pat was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Anaconda, Mont., to Fred and Pauline Pearney. She is a graduate of Grass Valley High School. She married Ernest “Jocko” Pasteris and had two children. She was employed as a telephone switchboard operator and a bank teller but spent most of her life as a homemaker.
Pat loved cooking and reading recipes in her extensive library of cookbooks. She fostered and maintained numerous long-term relationships with her social “club”.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Creech of Antelope; son, Fred Pasteris of Oak Harbor, WA; grandsons Tim Creech of El Dorado Hills and Tony Pasteris of Puyallup, WA, and granddaughter Rachael Garrison of Burlington, WA; great-grandchildren Jacob Lancaster, Matthew Creech, Andrew Creech, Noel Pasteris, Devin Pasteris; and beloved friend, Jim Williams.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
