Obituary of Patricia Niemi Caspersen

Patricia Niemi Caspersen passed away January 9, 2018 at Aegis of Napa after a short struggle with cancer. She was 73.

Pat was a resident of Napa and Nevada City, and a former resident of San Francisco.

She was born Patricia Niemi on November 11, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she grew up. After graduation, with a B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Minnesota, she married R. Fredrick Caspersen, also of Minneapolis. Their first years found Pat part of the U.S.S. DuPont wives as their husbands were serving in Vietnam Nam. Later, Stanford Law school brought them to California.

Pat was an avid supporter of the arts, a gourmet cook, world traveler, and enjoyed crafts including cross stitch. In San Francisco, Pat was involved in the Forest Hill Garden Club, Volti, and the Metropolitan Club. After moving to Napa in 2001, Pat became a member of P.E.O, Chapter XM and the Napa Valley Yacht Club. In Nevada City, Pat supported Music in the Mountains and InConcert Sierra.

Pat is survived by her sister Sandra Niemi Scott and nephew Zachary Scott. A Celebration of life will be held in the spring.

The family suggests a memorial contribution in Pat's name to any of the following: Volti San Francisco, POB 15576, San Francisco 94115-0576; Music in the Mountains, POB 1451, Nevada City, CA 95959; or InConcert Sierra, POB 205, Nevada City, CA 95959.