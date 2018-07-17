Obituary of Patricia L. Porter

Patricia L. Porter died peacefully at her home in Grass Valley on Tuesday June 26, 2018, with family and friends by her side.

She was born in Santa Barbara, California to Helen and William Powell on November 14, 1934.

She graduated from Campbell high School in 1952 and then graduated with a Bachelor's in Education from San Jose State College. She married her high school sweetheart Norman Porter in 1956 and they lived in both Campbell and San Jose before moving to Grass Valley in 1966. She taught for 35 years with the final 27 years as a first-grade teacher at Hennessy School in Room 1. As such, she and her class often led the Grass Valley Donation Day Parade. After retirement Mrs. Porter traveled with her husband to many locations throughout the world, especially enjoying cruises and often returning to their favorite spots in Hawaii.

She loved watching her grandsons play baseball through the years and rarely missed a game. She also was an excellent cook, making almost everything from scratch and taught her grandchildren the love of baking, in which her youngest granddaughter carries on the tradition for her. She loved family and friends dearly, regularly meeting with fellow retired teachers for breakfasts and a close group of friends for lunches

She is survived by her daughter Tamra Madden, sons Mark Porter, Kevin (Diana) Porter; eight grandchildren, Tara, Jeremy (Chelsea), Jacob, Robbie, Jessica (Kennen), Chris, Kyle and Conner; and great-grandchildren, Tristin, Aidan, Patrick and Ava; his brother Bill (Yoko) Powell; nephew Sean (Asuka) Powell, and their children Liam and Teah as well as hundreds of bright-eyed 1st graders who knew her only as "Mrs. Porter".

Mrs. Porter is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Porter and brother Robert Powell.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospice of the Foothills for their care and comfort to her, as well as a very special appreciation to Hannah and Hayden who were care giving angels for Patricia in recent years.

Patricia's children will be hosting an open house at her home from 2 to 6 p.m., on Aug 4 for family and friends to come by and celebrate her life. Please contact a family member for further information.