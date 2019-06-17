Obituary of Patricia Kendall

Patricia Kendall passed away on April 2, 2019. She was 85 years old.

There will be a Rosary at 6 p.m., on June 19, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be at 1 p.m., on June 20, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley, CA. A reception will immediately follow the Mass in St. Patrick’s Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pat’s name to Sammie’s Friends, Nevada County Animal

Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.