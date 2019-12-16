Obituary of Patricia Faye Chambers

Patricia Faye Chambers passed away on December 7, 2019, at home In Grass Valley surrounded by family and friends. She was 86.

Patricia or Faye as family and close friends called her was born December 4, 1933 in San Francisco, CA at her grand parents’ home. She was preceded in death by her husband James F. Chambers and her oldest son, Daniel Smith.

She is survived by her sons Francis J. Chambers and Bart J. Chambers and her daughter in-law’s, Terresa Sandoval-Chambers and Connie L. Chambers; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews Timothy Chambers, Carmen Chambers, Robert Chambers, Beatrice Chambers, Dianna Chambers, Michael Featherstone, Kim Featherstone and her brother William C. Featherstone of South San Francisco.

She will be truly missed by family and friends and loved by all who truly knew her. She was set in her ways and stubborn but was a caring and loving person and willing to help anyone. She worked for the Nestle Company in San Francisco as the executive assistant to the president when she met her husband. They moved to Nevada County and then to Santa Cruz County where she worked for the County at the Juvenile Probation Office as a fiscal officer for over 20 years, prior to retiring and eventually moving back to Grass Valley. She loved watching the San Francisco Giants and the 49ers and you would always catch her wearing the team colors during a game. She also enjoyed watching her favorite game shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

She was a beloved sister to 1 sister and 3 brothers. She was caring, genuine, humorous, cheerful and dedicated to family and friends.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Foothills for the dedicated and wonderful support and care of Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to Hospice of the Foothills would be greatly appreciated. Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley, CA 95945. A Rosary will be held on Dec. 16th at 5:30 P.M., funeral mass Dec. 17th at 10 A.M. A Celebration of Life to follow in the church hall at. Interment will be at National Cemetery in San Bruno, CA. where she will join her husband, James Francis Chambers in eternal rest.