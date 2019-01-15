Obituary of Patricia B. Kissell

Patricia B. Kissell passed away on January 8, 2019. She was 90.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., on January 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law at 14686 Penn Road, Grass Valley.

She was born on December 8, 1928 in Colorado Springs, CO. In 1949 she eloped to Raton, New Mexico with the love of her life, Clyde Kissell. At the time of his death in 2013, they had been married for 64 years. In 1962 they made Grass Valley their home. Patricia had a career as a bookkeeper working for auto dealerships in Grass Valley. She and her husband worked together for many years at Nevada County Imports.

She enjoyed painting, ceramics and collecting elephants. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Hospice Thrift Store.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy., Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.