Obituary of Patricia Ann Moeller Goedicke

Patricia Ann Moeller Goedicke passed away on September 30, 2019 at her home in Penn Valley, CA. She was 77. Patricia was born on March 13, 1942 in Illinois to CR and Betty Moeller. She was married to Robert Dajas in 1961 in Encino, CA where they had two daughters and resided in Sam Fernando Valley until moving to Nevada County in 1976.

She worked at Foothill Hardware and then became a Realtor. She married Clarence Goedicke in November of 1984. Both realtors, they were active members in the community of Penn Valley and the Chamber of Commerce.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She befriended everyone that crossed her path. She loved animals, boating and RVing.

Patricia is survived by daughters Debbie and Jennifer Dajas as well as son-in-law Jerry Goedicke, nine grandchildren, and two and a half great-grandchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 35 years, Clarence. She will be interred with Clarence in Spencer, Iowa. She will be missed.