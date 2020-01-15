Obituary of Patrice Fleeman

Patrice Fleeman passed away January 3rd, 2020 at home in Alta Sierra. She was 61. Private services will be held in Pennsylvania. She was born October 5th, 1958 to Merle and Corinne (Cameron) Watkins. She was a dreamer who passionately loved nature, literature, old films, and animals. She’s survived by her mother Corinne, brother Lee Watkins, daughters Laura and Megan, their husbands and three beautiful grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Merle and sister Anne Smith.