Obituary of Pat Pargett

Pat Pargett passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. She was 81.

Pat was born on August 16, 1938 in San Francisco CA. Her father was a pharmacist and operated his own pharmacy in San Francisco; then later in Alameda CA. Her mother was a homemaker. Pat attended Saint Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda, CA. where she met her future husband, Charles Pargett at a high school dance. They graduated together in 1956.

A military wife in the early years of their marriage, Pat raised five children with her husband Chuck. She went into banking when her children were older and worked nearly 30 years as a bank manager and loan officer. She retired to Grass Valley with her husband in 2000. Upon returning to the Grass Valley area, Pat enjoyed volunteering at the local Senior Center and was very involved with St. Patrick’s Parish.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandma. Her friends and family will dearly miss her.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Cindy Pargett of Grass Valley, sons; Ron Pargett of Discovery Bay CA; Tom (Tavia) Pargett of Vancouver WA, Jerry (Jennifer) Pargett of South Lake Tahoe CA, and Kevin Pargett of Roseville, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathryn Leach; her sister LaVerne (Leach) Johnson; and her husband Charles Pargett.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA.