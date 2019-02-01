Obituary of Pamela Townsend Fowler

Pamela Townsend Fowler passed away peacefully on January 14, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1945 and made the exciting pilgrimage to Southern California with her family in the days when little kids could spend their days swimming and sailing on uncrowded beaches…walking home only when they were hungry.

A graduate of UCLA, she learned how to program the largest computers in the pioneering era of data processing and became a systems engineer for IBM. She met Frank, her husband of 50 years while working at the IBM pavilion at the 1968 World's Fair in San Antonio. After moves to Erie, Pennsylvania and then to Detroit, Pam, Frank, and their two boys, John and Brendan, moved back to California and settled in Los Altos. There her top priority was clear. Raise two little boys to become men of good character. In her "free" time she played team tennis, managed her family's real estate rental business and worked for 8 years for the Stanford University Office of Community Relations. But family was always the center of her life.

Pam was direct and honest in all things. She really listened to people and remembered the details. Those details would re-emerge at unexpected times in the form of a gift, a special gesture or a simple kindness. The example she set for her nephews and nieces Jack, Sam and Amie Schow and Hannah and Kyle Zive, as well as her gentle guidance will always be remembered. Her friendships were genuine and lasting. Her organizational skills were formidable.

The boys grew up and Pam and Frank moved to Nevada County in 2001, building a home in Rough and Ready. She loved the open spaces, the sunsets and the small-town life.

Pam lost her beloved brother John and her father "Jack" Townsend when they were still far too young. She was also preceded in death by her mother Virginia. Pam is survived by her husband Frank, her sisters Kristy Zive and Susan Schow, her son Brendan in Nevada City and her son John in Portola Valley, California. Rounding out a life well lived are 6 grandchildren who have been and remain a source of inspiration, joy and hope for the future.

A celebration of Pam's life will be held for family and friends at the Gold Miner's Inn in Grass Valley on February 17th at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow.